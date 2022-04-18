CPC explains reason for island-wide fuel shortage

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) says that it hopes to control the island-wide fuel shortage to some extent within today (18).

CPC chairman Sumith Wijesinghe said that the shortage of fuel was due to the insufficient number of tankers arriving for transporting fuel due to the Sinhala and Tamil New Year holidays.

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation says that about 450 tankers are transporting fuel daily and less than 300 tankers had contributed to the transport of fuel yesterday (17).

However, the CPC chairman stated that the fuel transport activities are expected to resume as usual from today.

Meanwhile, the payments required for the 37,500 metric tonnes of petrol that has reached the island are due to be made today.

Accordingly, the relevant consignment of petrol will be unloaded within the next two days, he added.