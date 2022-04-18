New cabinet ministers to be sworn in today  sources

Around 18 Cabinet ministers are to be sworn in before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at 10.30 a.m. today at the President’s House, sources told Ada Derana.

Ada Derana had reported yesterday that the arrangements have been made for the swearing-in of the new Cabinet of Ministers.

Thereby, following the appointing of the new Cabinet, the first Cabinet meeting is expected to be held this evening.

According to political sources, only 18 ministers will be appointed to the new Cabinet.

However, it is reported that Chamal Rajapaksa, Basil Rajapaksa, Namal Rajapaksa, and Shasheendra Rajapaksa will not be appointed to the new Cabinet.

Former ministers Gamini Lokuge, Mahindananda Aluthgamage, Johnston Fernando, and Rohitha Abeygunawardena will also not be representing the new Cabinet, sources told.

Several former ministers, including Sarath Weerasekara, Dullas Alahapperuma, Bandula Gunawardena, and Jeevan Thondaman have confirmed that they will not be accepting any portfolios in the new Cabinet.

Accordingly, it was also reported that several new faces will represent the new Cabinet.

However, the current portfolios of State Ministers will remain the same, reports revealed further.