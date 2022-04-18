SJB parliamentary group set to meet today

April 18, 2022   12:49 pm

The parliamentary group of Sri Lanka’s main opposition, the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) is scheduled to meet later today (18).

It is reported that the discussion will be held at 2.00 p.m. today.

Meanwhile, a special discussion was held yesterday (17) between a group of SJB members at the office of the Leader of the Opposition Ssajith Premadasa.

Addressing the media after the discussion, MP Lakshman Kiriella said, “Negotiations are going well. We especially have high hopes with regard to all the 41 independent parliamentarians. We have handed over the protest to the youth itself. We will launch a massive march from Kandy against the government’s actions.”

The SJB General Secretary Ranjith Madduma Bandara also expressed his views: “People from all walks of life are coming down to Galle Face Green today to protest on behalf of the people of the country.”

“While they are protesting there, at this week’s Parliamentary session the necessary steps will be taken to give them the necessary strength in the legislature to overthrow this regime,” he said. 

