Court extends travel ban imposed on Cabraal

Former Governor of the Central Bank Ajith Nivard Cabraal has been summoned by to appear before court on May 02.

The court also stated that the travel ban imposed on him will be extended until that day.

Mr. Cabraal did not appear before court today despite previously being summoned to appear in court today.

Attorney-at-Law Jeewantha Jayatilleke appeared for him and stated that he would make preliminary objections regarding the personal complaint.

The order was issued by Colombo Additional Magistrate Harshana Kekunawela after a personal complaint filed by former Southern Province Governor Rajith Keerthi Tennakoon was called back today.

The complaint has been lodged against Mr. Cabraal over allegations made regarding his decisions during his tenure as the Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka.