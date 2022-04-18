Presidents request to newly-appointed ministers

Presidents request to newly-appointed ministers

April 18, 2022   02:44 pm

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has urged the newly-appointed Cabinet Ministers not to use any additional privileges as ministers.

The President stated this while addressing the seventeen cabinet ministers who took oath before him at the President’s House this morning (18).

The President also called on all ministers to commit to an honest, efficient and clean governance.

President Rajapaksa said: “Ministerial posts are not a privilege. It is a great responsibility. I urge you not to use any additional privileges as a minister. I expect you to be committed to an honest, efficient and clean governance and to make the institutions under your purview dedicated to the service of the people.” 

He stated that many state institutions today are in dire financial straits and need to be rectified. “Today’s crisis is a good opportunity to make the system change that the people have demanded. You have the opportunity, and at the same time I urge the youth to assist in this,” he added. 

