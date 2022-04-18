HRCSL urges govt to implement recommendations of Auditor Generals report on sugar scam

HRCSL urges govt to implement recommendations of Auditor Generals report on sugar scam

April 18, 2022   03:09 pm

The Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) today called on the government to immediately implement the recommendation of the Auditor General’s report pertaining to the loss of revenue from the revision of sugar taxes. 

The Human Rights Commission said under suo-motu provision contained in Act No. 21 of 1996, it takes cognizance of the report filed by the Auditor General with regard to the sugar taxes, which was broadcasted/telecasted yesterday.

“Consequently, the arbitrary and unreasonable use of state power affects the economic, social and cultural rights of citizens,” HRCSL chairperson and retired Supreme Court Justice Rohini Marasinghe said in the statement. 

The Chairman of the Human Rights Council urged the government to implement the recommendations mentioned in the said report immediately. 

A report recently published by the Auditor General had revealed that the Government’s decision to reduce the Special Commodity Levy on sugar had resulted in a loss of Rs. 16 billion to the state while the benefits of the slashed taxes were not passed on to consumers.

The Finance Ministry told the parliamentary Committee on Public Accounts in March 2021 that the so-called “sugar scam” had cost the treasury 15.9 billion rupees (then $79.5 million).

