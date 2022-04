Minister Prasanna Ranatunga has been appointed as the Chief Government Whip in Parliament, the Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said.

Ranatunga was sworn in as Minister of Public Security and Tourism before the President this morning, along with 16 other cabinet ministers.

SLPP MP Johnston Fernando, who had hitherto served as the Chief Govt. Whip, did not receive a ministerial portfolio in the new Cabinet.