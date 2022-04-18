New State Ministers sworn in before the President
April 18, 2022 04:48 pm
Several new State Ministers have been sworn in before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the President’s Media Division confirmed.
Accordingly, a total of twenty-one state ministers have been appointed by the President today.
Meanwhile seventeen Cabinet Ministers had been appointed by the President this morning (18).
Full list of new state ministers:
- Prof. G.L. Peiris – State Minister of Defence
- Rohana Dissanayake – State Minister of Provincial Councils and Local Government
- Arundika Fernando – State Minister of Plantation Industries
- Lohan Ratwatte – State Minister of Urban Development
- Tharaka Balasuriya – State Minister of Foreign Affairs
- Indika Anuruddha – State Minister of Housing
- Sanath Nishantha – State Minister of Water Supply
- Siripala Gamlath – State Minister of Mahaweli
- Anuradha Jayaratne – State Minister of Irrigation
- Sisira Jayakody – State Minister of Indigenous Medicine
- Prasanna Ranaweera – State Minister of Industries
- D.V. Chanaka – State Minister of Tourism / State Minister of Tourism
- D.B. Herath – State Minister of Livestock
- Kader Masthan – State Minister of Rural Economic Crop Cultivation & Promotion
- Ashoka Priyantha – State Minister of Trade
- A. Aravind Kumar – State Minister of Estate Housing and Community Infrastructure
- Geetha Kumarasinghe – State Minister of Culture and Performing Arts
- Gunapala Ratnasekara – State Minister of Co-operative Services, Marketing Development and Consumer Protection
- Kapila Nuwan Athukorala – State Minister of Minor Export Crop Development
- Dr. Gayashan Nawananda – State Minister of Health
- Surendra Ragawan – State Minister of Education Services & Reforms
