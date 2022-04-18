New State Ministers sworn in before the President

April 18, 2022   04:48 pm

Several new State Ministers have been sworn in before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the President’s Media Division confirmed. 

Accordingly, a total of twenty-one state ministers have been appointed by the President today.

Meanwhile seventeen Cabinet Ministers had been appointed by the President this morning (18). 

Full list of new state ministers:

  1. Prof. G.L. Peiris – State Minister of Defence
  2. Rohana Dissanayake – State Minister of Provincial Councils and Local Government
  3. Arundika Fernando – State Minister of Plantation Industries 
  4. Lohan Ratwatte – State Minister of Urban Development 
  5. Tharaka Balasuriya – State Minister of Foreign Affairs 
  6. Indika Anuruddha – State Minister of Housing
  7. Sanath Nishantha – State Minister of Water Supply
  8. Siripala Gamlath – State Minister of Mahaweli
  9. Anuradha Jayaratne – State Minister of Irrigation 
  10. Sisira Jayakody – State Minister of Indigenous Medicine 
  11. Prasanna Ranaweera – State Minister of Industries 
  12. D.V. Chanaka – State Minister of Tourism / State Minister of Tourism
  13. D.B. Herath – State Minister of Livestock 
  14. Kader Masthan – State Minister of Rural Economic Crop Cultivation & Promotion
  15. Ashoka Priyantha – State Minister of Trade
  16. A. Aravind Kumar – State Minister of Estate Housing and Community Infrastructure 
  17. Geetha Kumarasinghe – State Minister of Culture and Performing Arts 
  18. Gunapala Ratnasekara – State Minister of Co-operative Services, Marketing Development and Consumer Protection 
  19. Kapila Nuwan Athukorala – State Minister of Minor Export Crop Development 
  20. Dr. Gayashan Nawananda – State Minister of Health 
  21. Surendra Ragawan – State Minister of Education Services & Reforms

 

 

