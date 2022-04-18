New State Ministers sworn in before the President

Several new State Ministers have been sworn in before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the President’s Media Division confirmed.

Accordingly, a total of twenty-one state ministers have been appointed by the President today.

Meanwhile seventeen Cabinet Ministers had been appointed by the President this morning (18).

Full list of new state ministers:

Prof. G.L. Peiris – State Minister of Defence Rohana Dissanayake – State Minister of Provincial Councils and Local Government Arundika Fernando – State Minister of Plantation Industries Lohan Ratwatte – State Minister of Urban Development Tharaka Balasuriya – State Minister of Foreign Affairs Indika Anuruddha – State Minister of Housing Sanath Nishantha – State Minister of Water Supply Siripala Gamlath – State Minister of Mahaweli Anuradha Jayaratne – State Minister of Irrigation Sisira Jayakody – State Minister of Indigenous Medicine Prasanna Ranaweera – State Minister of Industries D.V. Chanaka – State Minister of Tourism / State Minister of Tourism D.B. Herath – State Minister of Livestock Kader Masthan – State Minister of Rural Economic Crop Cultivation & Promotion Ashoka Priyantha – State Minister of Trade A. Aravind Kumar – State Minister of Estate Housing and Community Infrastructure Geetha Kumarasinghe – State Minister of Culture and Performing Arts Gunapala Ratnasekara – State Minister of Co-operative Services, Marketing Development and Consumer Protection Kapila Nuwan Athukorala – State Minister of Minor Export Crop Development Dr. Gayashan Nawananda – State Minister of Health Surendra Ragawan – State Minister of Education Services & Reforms

New State Ministers Appointed (2022.04.18) by Ada Derana on Scribd