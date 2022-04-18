Sri Lanka should have gone to IMF much earlier  President

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa says he believes that Sri Lanka should have gone for an IMF programme much earlier and that not providing chemical fertilizer to farmers was a mistake.

He stated that the government will provide chemical fertilizer to the farmers once again.

The President made these remarks today (18) addressing the newly appointed Cabinet Ministers.

“The Ministerial post is not a privilege. It is a great responsibility,” the President said requesting the new Ministers to commit themselves to build honest, efficient and clean governance without using any additional privileges.

He said the institutions under the purview of respective Ministers should be transformed into institutions free from corruption and dedicated to delivering the service to the public.

The President further said that as many state-owned enterprises are in dire financial crisis and the ministers should refrain from filling those institutions by providing job opportunities. It is the responsibility of the Minister to transform them into job-generating institutions, the President added.

The people are suffering from a number of issues caused by the economic crisis. The President expressed regret over this and said that he would not abdicate his responsibility to manage the current challenges and difficulties.

A number of racketeers who are taking advantage of the hardships faced by the people have also emerged, he said. The President said the government is intervening to manage this situation.

The President pointed out that some decisions that have been delayed for decades due to political reasons have to be made no matter how difficult they may be.

He said the legislative power of the country lies with the Parliament. There is an opportunity to discuss in Parliament the views expressed by various political parties on the required changes in the Constitution and to approve the necessary amendments. The President said that he is ready to extend full support to Parliament at any time in this regard, the PMD reported.

The government has a responsibility to steer the economy in the right direction and build a country that fulfills the aspirations of future generations, he said.

The President said that necessary changes will be made in the future to salvage the country from the crisis while respecting the supreme Constitution of the country and requested all the people to extend the necessary support in this regard.