Sri Lanka should have gone to IMF much earlier  President

Sri Lanka should have gone to IMF much earlier  President

April 18, 2022   05:19 pm

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa says he believes that Sri Lanka should have gone for an IMF programme much earlier and that not providing chemical fertilizer to farmers was a mistake.

He stated that the government will provide chemical fertilizer to the farmers once again. 

The President made these remarks today (18) addressing the newly appointed Cabinet Ministers.  

“The Ministerial post is not a privilege. It is a great responsibility,” the President said requesting the new Ministers to commit themselves to build honest, efficient and clean governance without using any additional privileges.

He said the institutions under the purview of respective Ministers should be transformed into institutions free from corruption and dedicated to delivering the service to the public. 

The President further said that as many state-owned enterprises are in dire financial crisis and the ministers should refrain from filling those institutions by providing job opportunities. It is the responsibility of the Minister to transform them into job-generating institutions, the President added.

The people are suffering from a number of issues caused by the economic crisis. The President expressed regret over this and said that he would not abdicate his responsibility to manage the current challenges and difficulties.

A number of racketeers who are taking advantage of the hardships faced by the people have also emerged, he said. The President said the government is intervening to manage this situation. 

The President pointed out that some decisions that have been delayed for decades due to political reasons have to be made no matter how difficult they may be.

He said the legislative power of the country lies with the Parliament. There is an opportunity to discuss in Parliament the views expressed by various political parties on the required changes in the Constitution and to approve the necessary amendments. The President said that he is ready to extend full support to Parliament at any time in this regard, the PMD reported.

The government has a responsibility to steer the economy in the right direction and build a country that fulfills the aspirations of future generations, he said. 

The President said that necessary changes will be made in the future to salvage the country from the crisis while respecting the supreme Constitution of the country and requested all the people to extend the necessary support in this regard.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Tune in at 6.55pm for Ada Derana main news bulletin on TV Derana

Olivier award winner Hiran Abeysekera arrives in Sri Lanka to join Galle Face protest

Olivier award winner Hiran Abeysekera arrives in Sri Lanka to join Galle Face protest

Manudam Mehewara relief programme in Hambantota

Manudam Mehewara relief programme in Hambantota

First school term of 2022 commences from today

First school term of 2022 commences from today

Several fuel stations across the country close down

Several fuel stations across the country close down

Protesters use video projection mapping to light up Presidential Secretariat building

Protesters use video projection mapping to light up Presidential Secretariat building

President appoints 17-member Cabinet with several new faces

President appoints 17-member Cabinet with several new faces