Power cuts of over 3 hours scheduled for next two days

April 18, 2022   06:24 pm

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) says it has approved the request from the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) for power cuts of 03 hours and 20 minutes for April 19 and 20, due to the unavailability of fuel for thermal power plants.

Accordingly the power cuts have been scheduled as follows: 

All Areas ABCDEFGHIJKLPQRSTUVW - 02 hours between 9.00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m. and 01 hour & 20 minutes between 5.00 p.m. and 9.00 p.m. 

See full schedule below: 

 

Demand Management Schedule (April 19th-20th, 2022) by Ada Derana on Scribd

 

