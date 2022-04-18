Three more state ministers appointed

Three more state ministers appointed

April 18, 2022   08:33 pm

Three more state ministers have been sworn in before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa today (18).

MP Diana Gamage has been appointed as the new State Minister of Transport while Seetha Arambepola has been appointed as the State Minister of Education and Technology. 

Meanwhile parliamentarian Vijitha Berugoda has taken oath as the new State Minister of Ports and Shipping. 

This brings the total number of state minister appointed today to twenty-four. 

Earlier, the President had appointed 21 state ministers while 17 new cabinet ministers were sworn in this morning. 

