Ceypetco increases fuel prices

April 18, 2022   11:57 pm

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) has announced an increase in its fuel prices with effect from midnight today (18).

Accordingly, the new CPC fuel prices are as follows:

Petrol Octane 92  - Rs. 338 per litre
Petrol Octane 95  - Rs. 373 per litre
Auto Diesel          - Rs. 289 per litre
Super Diesel        - Rs. 329 per litre

Meanwhile Lanka IOC had also hiked fuel prices from midnight yesterday (17). 

LIOC had increased the price of all types of petrol by Rs. 35 per litre and diesel by Rs. 75 per litre.

