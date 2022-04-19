Forty independent Members of Parliament, who withdrew from the ruling party, have taken their seats in the Opposition, MP Maithripala Sirisena said today (April 19).

Delivering a special statement in the House, the former President said the decision was reached after taking into account the host of issues in the country, including the ongoing economic, social and political crises.

Thereby, the parliamentary group of Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), the 11 constituent political parties of the government and Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MPs who recently decided to become independent in the House have sat in the Opposition.

MP Sirisena said he does not believe that the appointment of a new Cabinet of Ministers would provide a solution for these issues.

Speaking further, he stressed that these parliamentarians will remain an independent group in the Opposition as well.

The former President also extended well wishes to all those who have joined hands with the anti-government movement.