Parliament temporarily adjourned

April 19, 2022   11:55 am

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena has temporarily adjourned the parliamentary session for a period of 10 minutes.

The adjournment followed a heated debate among several Members of Parliament of the government and the opposition.

Parliament sittings commenced at 10.00 a.m. today (April 19). Time was allotted for Questions for Oral Answers from 10.00 am to 11.00 am.

Thereafter, from 11.00 am to 4.30 pm, Regulations under the Medical Ordinance and Regulations under the Convention against Doping in Sport Act Bill are taken up for debate.

Accordingly, time has been allotted from 4.30 p.m. to 4.50 p.m. for Questions at the Adjournment Time and the Motion at the Adjournment Time by the Government will be from 4.50 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.

