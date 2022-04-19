Bus fares to be increased?

April 19, 2022   12:44 pm

The bus fares will have to be increased in line with the latest fuel price revision by Lanka IOC and the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC), says Transport Minister Dilum Amunugama.

Protests were staged in many areas after Lanka IOC and the CPC announced increases in fuel prices.

According to Ada Derana correspondents, protests were staged in several areas against the increase in fuel price hike, while owners of private sector buses withdrew from operations.

Speaking in this regard, the transport minister stated that the decision on bus fare revision will be announced after holding discussions with relevant parties.

