CBSL announces official US dollar exchange rates

April 19, 2022   01:28 pm

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) announced the official exchange rates for today (April 19) with Sri Lankan Rupee depreciating further against the US Dollar.

According to Central Bank’s official exchange rates for the day, the selling rate of a US Dollar now stands at Rs. 339.99.

The buying rate of the US dollar is listed as Rs. 327.50.

On April 05, the official selling rate of US Dollar exceeded Rs. 300 mark for the first time in Sri Lankan history.

Meanwhile, several leading licensed commercial banks in Sri Lanka have declared their selling rate of USD at Rs. 340.

BOC – Rs. 340.00
People’s Bank – Rs. 339.99
Sampath Bank – Rs. 340.00
Seylan Bank – Rs. 340.00
Commercial Bank – Rs. 335.00
DFCC – Rs. 340.00
HNB – Rs. 340.00
NDB – Rs. 340.00
Amana Bank – Rs. 340.00

However, the Standard Chartered, a leading international bank operating in Sri Lanka, declared its selling rate of USD at Rs. 345.00.

