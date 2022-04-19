Bus fares move up by 35%

The fares of Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) and privately-owned buses will be increased by 35 percent with effect from midnight today (April 19), Transport Minister Dilum Amunugama says.

Thereby, the minimum fare will now stand at Rs. 27.00.

The bus revision comes just days after Lanka IOC and the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) announced increases in their fuel prices.

On Sunday (April 17), Lanka IOC once again increased the retail prices of petrol and diesel sold through its filling stations. Thereby, the price of all types of petrol was increased by Rs. 35 per litre and diesel by Rs. 75 per litre.

Accordingly, the revised LIOC prices per litre are as follows:

Petrol (92 Octane) – Rs. 338

Petrol (95 Octane) – Rs. 367

Petrol Euro 3 – Rs. 347

Auto Diesel – Rs. 289

Super Diesel – Rs. 327

The following day (Monday, April 18), the CPC mirrored the move by raising the retail prices of petrol and diesel sold through Ceypetco filling stations. Revised Ceypetco fuel prices are:

Petrol Octane 92 - Rs. 338 per litre

Petrol Octane 95 - Rs. 373 per litre

Auto Diesel - Rs. 289 per litre

Super Diesel - Rs. 329 per litre