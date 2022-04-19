Suren Raghavan stripped of his positions in SLFP

Suren Raghavan stripped of his positions in SLFP

April 19, 2022   06:34 pm

Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) has removed its Member of Parliament Dr. Suren Raghavan from all positions he has been holding in the party.

The move came after MP Raghawan accepted a state ministerial portfolio offered by the incumbent government.

SLFP’s General Secretary Dayasiri Jayasekara conveyed this in a letter directed to MP Raghavan, who was serving as the party’s deputy secretary, Vanni District leader and secretary of international affairs.

MP Jayasekara stated that disciplinary action will be sought against the parliamentarian. 

A total of 24 new State Ministers were sworn in before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa yesterday (April 18) and MP Raghavan took oath as the State Minister of Education Services & Reforms.

