IGP issues statement on police shooting during Rambukkana protest

April 19, 2022   10:57 pm

The Inspector-General of Police says the law enforcement officers had to resort to minimum force to prevent a group of individuals from attempting to set fire to a bowser containing 30,000 litres of fuel during the protest staged in Rambukkana.

In a statement issued on the police shooting during Rambukkana protest in which an individual died, IGP C.D. Wickramaratne, also stated that the measure was taken to prevent massive damages that may have been caused.

The police chief said steps are being taken to conduct a police headquarters-level investigation to determine whether the police had used excess force when dispersing protestors at Rambukkana.

