UN envoy deeply concerned over shooting amidst Rambukkana protest

April 19, 2022   11:25 pm

The Resident Coordinator of United Nations (UN) in Sri Lanka, Hanaa Singer-Hamdy has raised deep concerns over the casualties reported during the protest in Rambukkana today (April 19).

In a tweet, the UN envoy stressed that violence by any party involved hinders the rights of peaceful protesters.

She noted that restricting the use of force to the minimum extent necessary is vital to protect citizens and their right to exercise fundamental freedoms.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Talks between Sri Lanka and IMF get underway

Talks between Sri Lanka and IMF get underway

Talks between Sri Lanka and IMF get underway

We remain independent in Opposition as well - Maithripala

We remain independent in Opposition as well - Maithripala

Bus fares move up by 35% (English)

Bus fares move up by 35% (English)

Galle Face Green protest going strong for 11th straight day (English)

Galle Face Green protest going strong for 11th straight day (English)

Finance Minister meets IMF Managing Director, discuss extended fund facility for Sri Lanka (English)

Finance Minister meets IMF Managing Director, discuss extended fund facility for Sri Lanka (English)

NPP's massive protest march reaches Colombo (English)

NPP's massive protest march reaches Colombo (English)

NPP's massive protest march reaches Colombo

NPP's massive protest march reaches Colombo

🔴BREAKING NEWS | Police curfew declared in Rambukkana

🔴BREAKING NEWS | Police curfew declared in Rambukkana