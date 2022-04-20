UN envoy deeply concerned over shooting amidst Rambukkana protest
April 19, 2022 11:25 pm
The Resident Coordinator of United Nations (UN) in Sri Lanka, Hanaa Singer-Hamdy has raised deep concerns over the casualties reported during the protest in Rambukkana today (April 19).
In a tweet, the UN envoy stressed that violence by any party involved hinders the rights of peaceful protesters.
She noted that restricting the use of force to the minimum extent necessary is vital to protect citizens and their right to exercise fundamental freedoms.