Payment settled for two coal shipments; unloading in progress

USD 38 million has been settled as payment for two shipments of 120,000 metric tonnes of coal, says Minister of Energy Kanchana Wijesekara.

Thereby, the unloading of coal consignment is currently underway.

In addition, unloading of a jet fuel cargo and a diesel cargo consignment is also in progress, the energy minister added.

Minister Wijesejara, stating that the safety of fuel bowsers and trains will be assured, urged the general public to cooperate in the supply of fuel across the island.