Three MPs say they will no longer support govt.

Three MPs say they will no longer support govt.

April 20, 2022   01:46 pm

SJB parliamentarians Faizal Cassim, Ishak Rahuman and M.S. Thowfeek, who had previously extended their support to the government, today informed the parliament that they will no longer support the government. 

Delivering a brief statement in Parliament, MP Faizal Cassim said that the three MPs including himself have decided to withdraw their support to the government with effect from today.

Cassim expressed his gratitude to the MPs and ministers who had assisted him when he was with the government.

However, he said the government had not listened to or considered their requests with regard to the prevailing crisis in the country. 
 
MP Faizal Cassim, Ishak Rahuman and M.S. Thowfeek were elected to Parliament after contesting under the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB).

However they had later decided to support the government during the vote on the 20th Amendment to the Constitution in October 2020, along with six other SJB MPs.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Police curfew imposed in Rambukkana continues

Police curfew imposed in Rambukkana continues

Talks between Sri Lanka and IMF get underway

Talks between Sri Lanka and IMF get underway

We remain independent in Opposition as well - Maithripala

We remain independent in Opposition as well - Maithripala

Bus fares move up by 35% (English)

Bus fares move up by 35% (English)

Galle Face Green protest going strong for 11th straight day (English)

Galle Face Green protest going strong for 11th straight day (English)

Finance Minister meets IMF Managing Director, discuss extended fund facility for Sri Lanka (English)

Finance Minister meets IMF Managing Director, discuss extended fund facility for Sri Lanka (English)

NPP's massive protest march reaches Colombo (English)

NPP's massive protest march reaches Colombo (English)