Four more state ministers sworn in

Four more state ministers sworn in

April 20, 2022   04:31 pm

Four new State Ministers including TMVP leader Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan, alias Pillayan, have been sworn in before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

MP Chandrakanthan has been appointed as the new State Minister for Rural Road Development, the President’s Media Division reported.

Meanwhile SLPP MP Sathasivam Viyalendiran has been appointed as the State Minister of Youth and Sports while ACMC’s Mohamed Muszhaaraff has been appointed State Minister of Textile Industries and Local Apparel Products Promotion.

Meanwhile the portfolio of parliamentarian Dr. Suren Raghavan has been amended from State Minister of Education Services and Reform to State Minister of Higher Education. 

The new state ministers were sworn in at the President’s House in Fort yesterday (19), the PMD said.

This brings the total number of new state ministers sworn in to twenty-seven (27).

Twenty four new State Ministers and 17 new Cabinet ministers were sworn in before the President on Monday (18).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Did the police use excessive force during Rambukkana protest?

Did the police use excessive force during Rambukkana protest?

Did the police use excessive force during Rambukkana protest?

Weliwatta Road in Dompe under construction for over two years

Weliwatta Road in Dompe under construction for over two years

Galle Face protesters hold silence in tribute to protester killed in shooting

Galle Face protesters hold silence in tribute to protester killed in shooting

Protests against govt and fuel price hike staged across Sri Lanka

Protests against govt and fuel price hike staged across Sri Lanka

Police curfew imposed in Rambukkana continues

Police curfew imposed in Rambukkana continues

Talks between Sri Lanka and IMF get underway

Talks between Sri Lanka and IMF get underway

We remain independent in Opposition as well - Maithripala

We remain independent in Opposition as well - Maithripala

Bus fares move up by 35% (English)

Bus fares move up by 35% (English)