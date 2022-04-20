Four more state ministers sworn in

Four new State Ministers including TMVP leader Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan, alias Pillayan, have been sworn in before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

MP Chandrakanthan has been appointed as the new State Minister for Rural Road Development, the President’s Media Division reported.

Meanwhile SLPP MP Sathasivam Viyalendiran has been appointed as the State Minister of Youth and Sports while ACMC’s Mohamed Muszhaaraff has been appointed State Minister of Textile Industries and Local Apparel Products Promotion.

Meanwhile the portfolio of parliamentarian Dr. Suren Raghavan has been amended from State Minister of Education Services and Reform to State Minister of Higher Education.

The new state ministers were sworn in at the President’s House in Fort yesterday (19), the PMD said.

This brings the total number of new state ministers sworn in to twenty-seven (27).

Twenty four new State Ministers and 17 new Cabinet ministers were sworn in before the President on Monday (18).