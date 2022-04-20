Power cut schedule for Thursday and Friday

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) says it has approved the CEB’s request for daily power cuts of 03 hours and 20 minutes for the next two days, due to the unavailability of fuel for thermal power plants.

Accordingly, power cuts for Thursday (April 21) and Friday (April 22) will be imposed as follows:

All Areas ABCDEFGHIJKLPQRSTUVW - 02 hours between 9.00 a.m. and 5.00 p.m. and 01 hour & 20 minutes between 5.00 p.m. and 9.00 p.m.

See the full schedule below...

Demand Management Schedule (April 21-22, 2022) by Ada Derana on Scribd