A press conference was held today to brief media on the joint statement issued by the Mahanayake Theros.

The Chief Prelates of all three Buddhist Chapters in Sri Lanka today called on the President, Prime Minister, Opposition Leader and all Members of Parliament to implement the proposals put forward by the Mahanayake Theras to resolve the present crisis in the country.

Issuing a four-point joint statement, the Chief Prelates also warned that a “Sangha Convention” would be declared if the political leadership fails to do so.

The Mahanayaka Theras have issued also called on ministers, MPs and officials to dedicate their privileges to the welfare of the people.

The statement contains four key proposals that should be addressed by the entire political mechanism.

The statement also expressed regret over the failure of the government and the politicians to pay due attention to the proposals submitted by the Mahanayake Theras on April 4 regarding solutions to the current crisis.

If the country’s political leadership continues to be insensitive to the problems of the people without creating political stability in the country and working to resolve the economic crisis, the Maha Sangha of the three Chapters would unite against this and take action to declare a Sangha Convention, the statement added.

The joint statement is signed by Most Ven. Thibbatuwawe Sri Siddhartha Sumangala Mahanayaka Thero of the Malwathu Chapter, Most Ven. Dr. Warakagoda Dhammasiddi Sri Gnanarathabidhana Mahanayake Thero of the Siyamopali Maha Nikaya – Asgiriya Chapter, Most Ven. Dodampahala Chandrasiri Maha Nayaka Thero of Sri Kelayanivasa, Amarapura Maha Nikaya and Maha Nayaka Thero of the Ramanna Maha Nikaya, Most Ven. Makulewe Wimalaabhidana Thero.