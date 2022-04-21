China to provide emergency humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka

April 21, 2022   07:21 am

The Chinese government has decided to provide emergency humanitarian assistance to Sri Lanka to help the country cope with the current difficulties, foreign media reported.

China has noticed Sri Lanka’s economic difficulties, spokesperson for China International Development Cooperation Agency, Mr Xu Wei was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

As a traditional friendly neighbor to Sri Lanka, the Chinese government has decided to provide emergency humanitarian assistance to the country to help it cope with the current difficulties, he has said further.

“We believe that the Sri Lankan government and people will overcome the temporary difficulties and maintain economic and social stability and development,” Xu added.

Meanwhile, the Chinese Embassy in Colombo, taking to its Twitter handle, said the details of emergency humanitarian aid will be announced in the coming days.

 

