Special meeting of party leaders scheduled for today

April 21, 2022   10:21 am

A special meeting of political party leaders will take place at the parliament complex today (April 21) to discuss the upcoming parliamentary proceedings.

Chaired by Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, the meeting is scheduled to commence at 1.00 p.m.

It is reported that a special meeting of the ruling party’s parliamentary group, chaired by PM Mahinda Rajapaksa, has taken place this morning.

The focus of the discussion is expected to fall on the present situation of the country.

Meanwhile, today’s parliament session commenced at 10.00 a.m. Time has been allotted for Questions for Oral Answers from until 11.00 am.

Thereafter, from 11.00 am to 4.30 pm, four orders Orders under the Special Commodity Levy Act will be taken up for debate.

Accordingly, time has been allotted from 4.30 p.m. to 4.50 p.m. for Questions at the Adjournment Time and the Motion at the Adjournment Time by the Government will be from 4.50 p.m. to 5.30 p.m.

