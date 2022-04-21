SJB hands over proposals for constitutional amendments

The main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) has put forward a set of proposals for the new amendment to the Constitution including the abolishment of the executive presidency and the repealing of the 20th Amendment.

The draft resolution has been handed over to the Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena, Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa told the House today.

In its proposals, the SJB also seeks a tripartite system of checks and balances and the establishment of independent commissions and a National Security Council.

The general secretary of SJB, MP Ranjith Madduma Bandara, who received the document from party leader Sajith Premadasa at the office of the Opposition Leader this morning, has subsequently handed it over to the Speaker.