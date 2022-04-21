Sri Lanka gets another diesel shipment under Indian credit line
April 21, 2022 12:12 pm
Sri Lanka has received another consignment of 40,000 metric tonnes of diesel, procured under the Indian credit line.
The shipment arrived in on the island yesterday (April 20), the Indian High Commission in Colombo said in a statement.
Taking to its official Twitter account, the high commission stated that this brings the total supply of various types of fuel Sri Lanka received under Indian assistance to nearly 400,000 metric tonnes.
One more consignment of diesel from #India!! 40,000 MT of diesel under the #Indian credit line reached #Srilanka yesterday. A total of close to 400,000 MT of various types of fuel have been delivered with #Indian assistance in two months . pic.twitter.com/j1EJ8dmTjv— India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) April 21, 2022