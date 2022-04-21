Sri Lanka gets another diesel shipment under Indian credit line

Sri Lanka gets another diesel shipment under Indian credit line

April 21, 2022   12:12 pm

Sri Lanka has received another consignment of 40,000 metric tonnes of diesel, procured under the Indian credit line.

The shipment arrived in on the island yesterday (April 20), the Indian High Commission in Colombo said in a statement.

Taking to its official Twitter account, the high commission stated that this brings the total supply of various types of fuel Sri Lanka received under Indian assistance to nearly 400,000 metric tonnes.

 

