Police officer who joined Galle Face protest interdicted

The uniformed police officer who supported the public protest in progress at the Galle Face Green has been interdicted, the police spokesperson said today.

On April 14, Sri Lanka Police had announced that disciplinary action would be taken against the police officer who had participated in the protest and that legal action would also be initiated against him, if necessary.

Videos of a police officer in uniform joining protesters and making a statement were widely circulated on social media last week.

In a media release, the Police Spokesman’s Office said the police sergeant in question, who is attached to the Kuttigala Police Station, had left the police station without permission and had joined the protest in this manner.

The release further stated that this incident has severely discredited the Sri Lanka Police, which is a disciplined service.

He was placed under arrest by the Colombo Fort Police on Thursday (April 14). The was produced before court and was granted bail subsequently.