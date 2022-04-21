Sri Lanka makes face masks mandatory again

The Director General of Health Services today said the lifting of mandatory requirement to wear face masks outdoors is temporarily suspended, considering the large public gatherings currently taking place in the country.

DGHS Dr. Asela Gunawardena therefore stated that face masks should be worn outdoors as done before.

Issuing a press release, he said that this directive will be effective from today (April 21).

Other measures stipulated in the press release issued by the Director General of Health Services dated 18.04.2022 shall remain in force, it further said.