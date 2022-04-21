CID directed to conduct comprehensive probe into Rambukkana incident

April 21, 2022   03:56 pm

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) has directed the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to conduct an impartial, comprehensive probe into the death of an individual after police opened fire at protesters in Rambukkana on Tuesday (April 19) to disperse them.

The directives were given to the DIG in charge of the CID, W. Thilakaratne, the Government Information Department said in a statement issued today.

The CID will thereby take over the investigations pursuant to Article 125 of the Code of Criminal Procedure Act.

The IGP has also instructed the CID to submit an interim report within a period of three days.

 The final rites of the shooting victim, identified as Chaminda Lakshan, are to be performed tomorrow (April 22) at Hiriwadunna in Naranbedda, where he was residing.

The IGP has requested the Defence Secretary to deploy the tri-forces to the area until the conclusion of funeral proceedings.

Accordingly, the armed forces have been summoned to maintain public peace in Kegalle District pursuant to Gazette Extraordinary dated March 21, 2022.

The troops will thereby render their assistance to maintain law and order in Dewalagama, Rambukkana and Kegalle police areas.

