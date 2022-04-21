Three police officers transferred over Rambukkana incident

Three police officers transferred over Rambukkana incident

April 21, 2022   05:15 pm

Two officers of Rambukkana Police and one officer of Kegalle Police have been transferred with immediate effect, the media division of Sri Lanka Police said today.

Thereby, the Officer in Charge (OIC) and the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Rambukkana Police and the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of Kegalle Police have received the transfers.

The decision was taken to allow the aggrieved parties and witnesses in the Rambukkana police shooting incident to take part in the investigations and court proceedings independently.

