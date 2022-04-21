Ruling party MPs unanimously agree to continue with govt under PM

A unanimous decision has been taken at the parliamentary group meeting of the ruling party to strengthen and continue with the government under Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, the PM’s Office said.

The parliamentary group of the ruling party had convened a meeting at the parliament complex today (21) and unanimously approved the proposal to strengthen and continue with the government under the leadership of PM Mahinda Rajapaksa, the statement said.

During the meeting, MP Sahan Pradeep had proposed that given the current state of affairs in the country, the government should face it vigorously and for that the government should continue with the leadership of Prime Minister Rajapaksa.

All parliamentarians had raised their hands in unanimous support of the proposal which was then ratified by MP Sahan Pradeep, the PM’s Office said.

The statement added that the relevant ministers had explained, during the meeting, the steps taken to provide relief to the people in the coming weeks.

Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekara had stated that necessary measures have been taken to resolve the fuel and power cuts issues within a couple of weeks while Minister Ramesh Pathirana expressed hope that the gas issue could also be resolved within a couple of weeks.