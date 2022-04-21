Vijitha Herath appointed new Litro chairman

April 21, 2022   05:47 pm

A new chairperson has been appointed to Litro Gas Lanka Limited, the primary liquefied petroleum gas supplier in Sri Lanka.

It is reported that the chairperson of Sri Lanka Insurance, Vijitha Herath, who is an engineering professional, has taken up the post.

Mr. Herath has previously served as the chairman of Ceylon Electricity Board from 2019 to 2021.


In the meantime, sources from Litro Gas Lanka told Ada Derana that the company has suspended its distribution process until the 25th of April.

Reportedly, a shipment of 3,600 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas is expected to arrive in Sri Lanka on that day.

Another LP gas shipment of 3,600 metric tonnes is scheduled to reach the island on 27 April.

Sources further said the company is in possession of 1,300 metric tonnes of LP gas at present. These stocks are slated to be distributed to hotels, military bases, crematoriums and hospitals.

