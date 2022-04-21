SriLankan Airlines summoned before COPE again

April 21, 2022   09:58 pm

SriLankan Airlines has been summoned before the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) to inquire into its current performance, COPE Chairman Prof. Charitha Herath said.

Accordingly, SriLankan Airlines is scheduled to appear before the committee on the 25th of April at 10.00 am.

The Chairman of the COPE stated in Parliament on the 19th that SriLankan Airlines will be summoned before the COPE Committee to inquire into its bidding process for the lease of 21 aircraft.

