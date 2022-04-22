Group of police officers including IGP summoned to HRCSL today

Group of police officers including IGP summoned to HRCSL today

April 22, 2022   08:15 am

A group of police officers including the Inspector-General of Police C.D. Wickramaratne is summoned to the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) today, over the police shooting during a protest in Rambukkana area that led to the death of one individual.

The relevant law enforcement authorities – the IGP, the DIG in charge of Central Province, the Senior Superintendent of Police in charge of Kegalle and the OICs of Kegalle and Rambukkana police stations – are expected to appear before the HRCSL at 11.00 a.m. this morning.

The HRCSL said these officers are called to the commission with regard to the onward investigations into the clash between the police and the protesters in Rmabukkana area which took place on the 19th of April.

A team of the HRCSL has initiated inspections at the scene and the commission will submit recommendations to the government based on the reports compiled by the said team.

An individual, identified as Chaminda Lakshan, was killed after the police opened fire at the protesters in Rambukkana to disperse them as the demonstration staged against the recent fuel price hike escalated fast and led to a tense situation.

