Independent MPs submit proposal for new constitutional amendment

A proposal for the 21st amendment to the Constitution has been handed over to Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena on behalf of the 40 Members of Parliament who recently became independent in the House.

The proposal has been presented as a private member’s bill by MP Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe.

It seeks the repealing of the 20th Amendment to the Constitution and reintroduction of democratic features in the 19th constitutional amendment.

Meanwhile, the main opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) yesterday submitted a set of proposals for the new amendment to the Constitution, seeking the abolishment of the executive presidency, the repealing of the 20th Amendment, a tripartite system of checks and balances and the establishment of independent commissions and a National Security Council.