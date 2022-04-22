Vijitha Berugoda gets new state ministerial portfolio

Vijitha Berugoda gets new state ministerial portfolio

April 22, 2022   11:21 am

Monaragala District MP Vijitha Berugoda has been appointed as the State Minister of Highways.

He took oath in his new state ministerial portfolio before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa this morning (April 22).

Earlier this week, MP Berugoda was sworn in as the State Minister of Ports and Shipping.

A total of 24 new State Ministers and 17 new Cabinet ministers were sworn in before the President on Monday (April 18). Four other State Ministers including TMVP leader Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan, alias Pillayan later took oaths on April 20.

