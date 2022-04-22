IGP appears before HRCSL over Rambukkana incident

April 22, 2022   11:42 am

Inspector-General of Police C.D. Wickramaratne arrived at the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) this morning, over the police shooting during a protest in Rambukkana area that led to the death of one individual.

The HRCSL had issued summons to a group of law enforcement authorities – the IGP, the DIG in charge of Central Province, the Senior Superintendent of Police in charge of Kegalle and the OICs of Kegalle and Rambukkana police stations – to make an appearance before the commission at 11.00 a.m. today.

According to the HRCSL, these officers were called to the commission with regard to its onward investigations into the clash between the police and the protesters in Rmabukkana area which took place on the 19th of April.

A team of the HRCSL has initiated inspections at the scene and the commission will submit recommendations to the government based on the reports compiled by the said team.

An individual, identified as Chaminda Lakshan, was killed after the police opened fire at the protesters in Rambukkana to disperse them as the demonstration staged against the recent fuel price hike escalated fast and led to a tense situation.

