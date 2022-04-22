Special police team probing Rambukkana incident makes new revelation

The special police team appointed to investigate the Rambukkana shooting incident has made a revelation with regard to the firearms and ammunition used by the law enforcement officers during the tense situation amidst a protest on April 19.

According to them, four T-56 firearms and 35 rounds of ammunition have been used by the police officers who were at the scene to disperse the crowd.

Residents in the area, who were on protest demanding fuel to be supplied at old prices, had blocked all entry and exit roads into Rambukkana town, as well as the level crossing for more than 15 hours. This had obstructed the vehicular movement and train operations on the Main Line.

As a tense situation ensued near the level crossing, the police had fired tear gas to disperse the protesters. Later, as the situation escalated, the police opened fire at them, killing one person. It was confirmed that the victim had died due to gunshot wounds.

Subsequently, a special team of 20 police officers has been appointed under the IGP’s instructions to investigate the Rambukkana police shooting. The team is headed by SSP Wasantha Kandewatte, the SSP and division in charge of Seethawakapura-Awissawella police division.

Meanwhile, several senior police officers including Inspector-General of Police (IGP) C.D. Wickramaratne arrived at the Human Rights Commission of Sri Lanka (HRCSL) this morning, complying with the summons issued to them.

The HRCSL had summoned the IGP, the DIG in charge of Central Province, the Senior Superintendent of Police in charge of Kegalle and the OICs of Kegalle and Rambukkana police stations to record statements pertaining to its onward investigations into the Rambukkana incident.