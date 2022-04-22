RBI extends duration of USD 400 Mn currency swap for CBSL

RBI extends duration of USD 400 Mn currency swap for CBSL

April 22, 2022   01:36 pm

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has extended the duration of the USD 400 million currency swap for the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) which was concluded in January 2022.

The Indian High Commission in Colombo stated this, taking to its official Twitter handle.

 

