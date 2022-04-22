Cardinal and families of Easter attacks victims fly off to meet Pope Francis

April 22, 2022   02:58 pm

A delegation led by the Archbishop of Colombo, His Eminence Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith left for Vatican this morning (April 22) to call on His Holiness Pope Francis.

The visit takes place on a special invitation extended by His Holiness during a previous visit made by Cardinal Ranjith, according to Rev. Fr. Jude Chryshantha – the director of the Archdiocesan Commission for Social Communications.

Nearly 60 family members of the victims of brutal carnage on 2019 Easter Sunday have joined the Cardinal in this visit.

Cardinal Ranjith had departed the Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake at around 3.00 a.m. today. The rest of the delegation left the island at around 7.30 a.m.

