LP gas price increase by Litro reversed

The price hike announced by Litro Gas Lanka Limited has been rolled back after the government refused to give the go-ahead to the move.

Earlier, Litro Gas, the primary liquefied petroleum gas supplier in the country, announced that the price of a 12.5kg LP gas cylinder would be increased to Rs. 5,175, with effect from midnight today.

Accordingly, it is reported that the price revision announced by the company has not been given approval.

Litro Gas said increases in LP gas prices will be made only after receiving the approval of the Cabinet of Ministers.