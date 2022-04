Power interruption schedule for this weekend announced

The Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) says it has approved the CEB’s request for rolling power interruptions for this weekend, due to the unavailability of fuel for thermal power plants.

Accordingly, power cuts for Saturday (April 23) and Sunday (April 24) will be imposed as follows:

Saturday (April 23) - Power cuts of 03 hours and 20 minutes

Areas ABC - from 9.00 a.m. to 11.00 a.m.

Areas DEF - from 11.00 a.m. to 1.00 p.m.

Areas JKL - from 1.00 p.m. to 3.00 p.m.

Areas GHI - from 3.00 p.m. to 5.00 p.m.

Areas PQ - from 9.00 a.m. to 11.00 a.m.

Areas RV - from 11.00 a.m. to 1.00 p.m.

Areas UW - from 1.00 p.m. to 3.00 p.m.

Areas ST - 3.00 p.m. to 5.00 p.m.

Areas ABCD - from 5.00 p.m. to 6.20 p.m.

Areas EJKL - from 6.20 p.m. to 7.40 p.m.

Areas FGHI - utes from 7.40 p.m. to 9.00 p.m.

Areas PQR - from 5.00 p.m. to 6.20 p.m.

Areas UVW - from 6.20 p.m. to 7.40 p.m.

Areas ST - from 7.40 p.m. to 9.00 p.m.



Sunday (April 24) - Power cuts of 03 hours

Areas AB- from 9.00 a.m. to 10.40 a.m.

Areas CD - from 10.40 a.m. to 12.20 p.m.

Areas EF - from 12.20 p.m. to 2.00 p.m.

Areas GHI - from 2.00 p.m. to 3.40 p.m.

Areas JKL - from 3.40 p.m. to 5.20 p.m.

Area P - from 9.00 a.m. to 10.40 a.m.

Areas QR - from 10.40 a.m. to 12.20 p.m.

Area S - from 12.20 p.m. to 2.00 p.m.

Areas TU - from 2.00 p.m. to 3.40 p.m.

Areas VW - from 3.40 p.m. to 5.20 p.m.

Areas ABCD – from 7.20 p.m. to 6.40 p.m.

Areas EFGH – from 6.40 p.m. to 8.00 p.m.

Areas IJKL – from 8.00 p.m. to 9.20 p.m.

Areas PQR - from 7.20 p.m. to 6.40 p.m.

Areas STU - from 6.40 p.m. to 8.00 p.m.

Areas VW - from 8.00 p.m. to 9.20 p.m.

Demand Managmet Schedule 23th 24th April 2022-01-2 by Ada Derana on Scribd