Dullas says PM and Cabinet must resign; calls for all-party govt

April 22, 2022   06:45 pm

Former Minister Dullas Alahapperuma, in a letter directed to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, has called for the establishment of an all-party government.

Alahapperuma noted that a small Cabinet of Ministers, with the representation of all political parties in the parliament, needs to be appointed for a period of at least one year.

Further, he stressed that the Prime Minister and the Cabinet of Ministers should step down from their respective portfolios to pave way for an all-party government.

