Final rites of Rambukkana police shooting victim performed today

The final rites of Chaminda Lakshan, the Rambukkana police shooting victim are to be performed today (April 23) in Hiriwadunna area in Naranbedda, where he was residing.

His remains were brought to his home late on Thursday night (April 21).

The Government Information Department said the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) has requested the Defence Secretary to deploy the tri-forces to the area until the conclusion of funeral proceedings.

Accordingly, the armed forces have been summoned to maintain public peace in Kegalle District pursuant to Gazette Extraordinary dated March 21, 2022.

The troops will thereby render their assistance to maintain law and order in Dewalagama, Rambukkana and Kegalle police areas.