Rice imported from India sold for concessionary prices at Sathosa outlets

April 23, 2022   09:51 am

The Trade Ministry says 40,000 metric tonnes of rice imported under the Indian credit line will be made available for purchase at Sathosa outlets for concessionary prices.

According to the ministry, each customer is allowed to purchase a maximum of 5 kilograms of rice.

The retail prices of rice varieties are mentioned below:

Kekulu rice (white) – Rs. 145 per kilogram
Nadu rice – Rs. 145 per kilogram
Samba rice – Rs. 175 per kilogram

The Sri Lankan government and the State Bank of India inked a USD 1 billion credit facility agreement on 17 March 2022, for the procurement of essential commodities. The delivery of rice shipment was affected within less than one month of signing the agreement.

