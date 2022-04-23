Seven independent MPs meet Chinese ambassador

Seven Members of Parliament who recently became independent in the House, including Udaya Gammanpila, Vasudeva Nanayakkara, Ven. Athuraliye Rathana Thera and Dayasiri Jayasekara have had an audience with the Ambassador of China to Sri Lanka, Qi Zhenhong.

The meeting took place on the 22nd of April, according to the Embassy of China in Colombo.

The Chinese envoy and the Sri Lankan parliamentarians have exchanged opinions on the current situation of the island nation, the assistance provided by China and other topics of mutual interest.

The embassy stated that the parliamentarians have sought China’s continuous support for Sri Lanka.