Minister Naseer Ahamed stripped of SLMC party membership

The Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) has stripped Minister of Environment Naseer Ahamed of his party membership.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the party convened on Friday (April 22).

Minister Ahamed was sworn in his ministerial portfolio on the 18th of April, along with 16 other new Cabinet Ministers.

He also endorsed the 20th Amendment to the Constitution and voted in favour of the Budget 2022.

Meanwhile, Dr. Nalaka Godahewa who was recently appointed the Minister of Media stated yesterday that he has resigned from his ministerial portfolio.

However, the President is yet to accept his letter of resignation, Dr. Godahewa said further.